EFF leader Malema to be sworn in at Pan African Parliament - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

EFF leader Malema to be sworn in at Pan African Parliament – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
EFF leader Malema to be sworn in at Pan African Parliament
Independent Online
Johannesburg – The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema will be among five SA Members of Parliament to be sworn in at the opening ceremony of the sixth ordinary session of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) in Midrand, Johannesburg …
Malema to be sworn in at Pan African Parliament
New Pan African Parliament legislators to be sworn in
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!