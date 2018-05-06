 Effective Word, amazing miracle - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Effective Word, amazing miracle – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Effective Word, amazing miracle
Vanguard
Today's edition focuses on the WORD. How powerful can words be? Who can use the word and what could be its effect? As believers in Christ our first knowledge of the word isfound in the book of Genesis1 vs. 3 “ And God said, Let there be light: and
The authority of God's ministers – Part 2Guardian (blog)

all 112 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.