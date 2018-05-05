EKEDC Restores Power To Ikoyi, Environs After Fire Outbreak - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

EKEDC Restores Power To Ikoyi, Environs After Fire Outbreak – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
EKEDC Restores Power To Ikoyi, Environs After Fire Outbreak
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it has restored supply to all areas affected by the inferno at Alagbon Transmission Injection Station where a 66MVA caught fire in Ikoyi area of Lagos State. The company announced this in a …
