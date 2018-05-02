Ekiti 2018: Aluko, Oluloye flay de-marketing campaign — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: Aluko, Oluloye flay de-marketing campaign

By Rotimi Ojomyela

A day after Mr. Opeyemi Bamidele denied quitting the race for the APC ticket, two other aspirants in the same party, Senator Gbenga Aluko and Dr. Oluwole Oluleye, have also denied strong rumours to that effect concerning them.

Aluko described the information being circulated on the social media that he had stepped down for a particular aspirant as “false and far from the truth.”

In a statement on Wednesday by his campaign organization, Aluko, who described himself as a “front runner in the race,” accused the aspirant, whom he declined to mention, as the brain behind the story.

“Senator Gbenga Aluko was in the Senate 19 years ago as a principal officer and has no plan whatsoever of contesting as a Senator again.

“He is running a revolutionary campaign to become Governor of Ekiti State to liberate the people of the state on the platform of the APC, and he is a frontrunner in the contest.

“We implore the general public, especially APC delegates, in the May 5 primary election to ignore any information on social media, radio, TV, and any other form of mass communication against the person of Senator Aluko.”

In a related development, Oluleye, a former executive director of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, also denied withdrawing Engr. Chief Segun Oni, a former governor of the state.

Oluleye, in a statement, on Wednesday by the Director General of his campaign organization, Chief Dele Olatuyi, maintained that the aspirant is still very much in the race.

Olatuyi said: “News going round on the social media that Dr Oluwole Oluleye, one of the aspirants that has already scaled through the governorship screening conducted by APC. has stepped down for Engineer Segun Oni.

“The news is not true but a false and complete lie and product of the imagination of rumour mongers. Dr. Oluwole Oluleye is still in the governorship race of the APC in Ekiti State.”

The post Ekiti 2018: Aluko, Oluloye flay de-marketing campaign appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

