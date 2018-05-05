Ekiti 2018: APC guber primaries suspended indefinitely as violence mars exercise — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: APC guber primaries suspended indefinitely as violence mars exercise

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship primary in Ekiti State was on Saturday stalemated with exercise suspended indefinitely over violence that erupted on alleged fraud being perpetrated by a particular aspirant. Before the decision was taken, there was a serious violence at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium, venue of the exercise, as agents of some strong […]

