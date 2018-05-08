Ekiti 2018: APC South-West leaders meet governorship aspirants — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: APC South-West leaders meet governorship aspirants

All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the South-West on Tuesday in Abuja, met with the 33 aspirants contending for the party’s ticket for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti. Former National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, said the leaders would advise the party’s national leadership on the proposed fresh primary in Ekiti. “We are going to talk to the party about what the aspirants have said and what we all think is best, and we know that the party will take the right decision.

