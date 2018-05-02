Ekiti 2018: Faparusi reveals what will make APC lose guber poll — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: Faparusi reveals what will make APC lose guber poll
All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant and former member of the House of Representatives, Bamidele Faparusi, has warned that if the Party fails transparency test in its May 5, governorship primary, it will lose the July 14 poll in Ekiti State. Against that background, Faparusi lauded the position canvassed by the party’s national leader, Asiwaju […]
