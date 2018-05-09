Ekiti 2018: How Fayose mocked APC after PDP primaries — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: How Fayose mocked APC after PDP primaries
Ayo Fayose, Ekiti State Governor has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the peaceful conduct and successful conclusion of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in the state on Tuesday night. DAILY POST reports that Prof. Kolapo Olusola, deputy governor of Ekiti State emerged as the PDP governorship candidate. Olusola polled 1,191 votes […]
Ekiti 2018: How Fayose mocked APC after PDP primaries
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!