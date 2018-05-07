EKITI 2019: Security was compromised at APC primary – Fayemi’s agent — Nigeria Today

EKITI 2019: Security was compromised at APC primary – Fayemi’s agent

Agent of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, at the botched primary election of the All

Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Mr. Abejede Adewumi, has said that security was compromised during the primaries which allow non-delegates to unlashed violence at the primary.

Mr. Adewumi, and three other delegates, Otunba Jimoh, Dada Ebenezer and Emmanuel Adekunle, who participated at the primary, added that security was compromised by some aspirants who disrupted the event.

They urged the national leadership of the APC, not to cancel but uphold the vote cast in the primary before the disruption of the exercise.

Mr. Abejede and others gave their experience at the venue of the primary while speaking with newsmen at the JKF Centre in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday on the crisis that that lead to the suspended exercise.

The agent said people who were not supposed to be at the venue were allowed into the venue and later came to disrupt the exercise but the security agencies were helpless arresting and releasing them to continue to cause crisis at the primary.

According to Mr. Abejede, other agents of the aspirants insisted that they would not allow Kayode Fayemi’s agents to assist any delegates who cannot identify the candidate who they would vote for.

They called on Chief John Oyegun to look into the matter, querying why “those who will not vote at the primary be allowed to come into the venue of the exercise.”

They also alleged that Fayemi’s delegates were also threatened at the venue of the exercise, urging the party not to cancel the votes already conducted before the crisis.

Ekiti APC is a house divided against itself – Fayose

…It will fail woefully on July 14

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the violence that marred All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary election last Saturday in the State as shameful and a clear indication that APC will fail woefully in the July 14 governorship election.

He said apart from its rejection be Ekiti people, the party has become a house divided against itself that can never stand

Fayose, who reacted through his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said; “The whole world can now see the so-called progressives cannot conduct an ordinary primary election, ‘It is shameful!”

He asked “if the party could be this violent during their own primary election, won’t they do worse things during the election proper?

“INEC should therefore be mindful of being used to manipulate the July 14 election in favour of APC because the party has today, lost the election by the open advertisement of its anti-democratic credentials.”

Governor Fayose, who reiterated that APC was a party of hypocrites and anti-democratic elements, masquerading as progressives, said that “A party, who uses guns and machetes to settle minor political disagreements among its members as done in Ado Ekiti today, in the full glare of the public, will use grenades and missiles to confront inter-party issues.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

