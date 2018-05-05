 Ekiti APC congress: Fayose reveals why he allowed use of stadium for primaries — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti APC congress: Fayose reveals why he allowed use of stadium for primaries

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has explained why he allowed the All Progressives Congress (APC), to use the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium for their party primaries on Saturday. In a tweet posted via his verified handle, Fayose said it was “in the spirit of political tolerance and democratic governance”. He wrote: “In the spirit of […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ekiti APC congress: Fayose reveals why he allowed use of stadium for primaries

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.