 Ekiti APC: Elders okay delegates congress - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti APC: Elders okay delegates congress – Naija247news

Posted on May 10, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Naija247news

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ekiti APC: Elders okay delegates congress
Naija247news
Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southwest have dropped the direct primary plan to pick the party's candidate for the July 24 Ekiti State governorship election. Majority of the aspirants at a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday voted
Ekiti APC aspirants want primary to hold SundayDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.