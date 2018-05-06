Ekiti APC Governorship Primary Ends In Chaos As Thugs Invade Venue (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Ekiti APC Governorship Primary Ends In Chaos As Thugs Invade Venue (Photos)
The governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has been disrupted by armed men and demonstrators. With gunshots rending the air, some ballot boxes smashed and ballot papers torn, voting was suspended. The disruption of voting at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium climaxed another two hours of delay caused by heavy rainfall. […]
Comments
