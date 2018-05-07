Ekiti APC governorship primary turns violent — Nigeria Today

Ekiti APC governorship primary turns violent
All Progressives Congress, APC, primary in Ekiti state to
elect governorship candidate for the 2018 governorship election has been
stopped after a violent protest by some members of the party.
According to reports, those who were aggrieved said the process was
compromised by some agents of government, who were showing some
delegates the way they should vote.
They also accused the security agencies of being compromised in the whole
process favour a particular aspirant.
The chairman of the committee and Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Tanko
Al-Makara, said the process which started around 2.30p.m after it
was stopped by the rain at around 12.00 noon, and by then some
delegates have voted which includes special delegates, state executives,
lawmakers and some local government councils.
Meanwhile, security agencies have condoned the venue of the primary
and some arrests were made.
Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, had earlier thank the aspirants for their understanding
and correction on how the process would be held for the all important race to
elect one persons among the 33 aspirants for the governorship race.
According to the information available at the stadium in the morning, the
delegates’ figures were 2,618, and later we were told that the delegates were
late. As at the time of commencement of the process, 2,409 delegates have
been accredited.
