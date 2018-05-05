Ekiti APC primaries: Full list of 33 aspirants in race — Nigeria Today

Ekiti APC primaries: Full list of 33 aspirants in race

The All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its primary today (Saturday), to pick its candidate for the July 14 governorship election. A total of 33 aspirants out of the 37 that initially received letters of intent, are jostling for the party’s ticket. Those cleared to contest are Kayode Fayemi, Engineer Segun Oni, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senator […]

