 Ekiti APC primaries: Full list of 33 aspirants in race — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti APC primaries: Full list of 33 aspirants in race

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its primary today (Saturday), to pick its candidate for the July 14 governorship election. A total of 33 aspirants out of the 37 that initially received letters of intent, are jostling for the party’s ticket. Those cleared to contest are Kayode Fayemi, Engineer Segun Oni, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senator […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ekiti APC primaries: Full list of 33 aspirants in race

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.