 Ekiti APC primaries: I have no anointed candidate – Tinubu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti APC primaries: I have no anointed candidate – Tinubu

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Bola Tinubu, says he has no anointed candidate for the party’s ticket in the ongoing primary election in Ekiti state. Tinubu spoke with journalists in Ikeja on Saturday as the APC held its ward congress in Lagos. His words, “I believe those in charge of the primary in […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ekiti APC primaries: I have no anointed candidate – Tinubu

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.