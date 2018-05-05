Ekiti APC Primary: I have no anointed candidate – Tinubu - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Ekiti APC Primary: I have no anointed candidate – Tinubu – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ekiti APC Primary: I have no anointed candidate – Tinubu
Vanguard
Lagos – As aspirants slugged it out for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the party's primary election in Ekiti on Saturday, APC National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu said in Lagos that he had no anointed candidate. Tinubu spoke …
Updated: APC governorship primaries in Ekiti ends in violence, exercise suspended indefinitely (photos)
Ekiti 2018: Details of APC governorship primaries emerge
BREAKING: Ekiti APC governorship primaries suspended indefinitely
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!