Ekiti APC Primary: I have no anointed candidate – Tinubu — Nigeria Today

Ekiti APC Primary: I have no anointed candidate – Tinubu
As aspirants slugged it out for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the party’s primary election in Ekiti on Saturday, APC National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu said in Lagos that he had no anointed candidate. Tinubu spoke with newsmen in Ikeja as the APC held its ward congresses in Lagos.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!