Ekiti APC primary: I won’t step down for anybody– Bamidele — Nigeria Today

Ekiti APC primary: I won’t step down for anybody– Bamidele

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, an aspirant, Mr Opeyemi Bamidele, on Tuesday declared that he was not stepping down for anyone as being speculated in some quarters. The former Lagos State Commissioner for Information, who addressed delegates for the primary in Ado-Ekiti, described as ” laughable” the rumour making the rounds that he had stepped down. He said there was no reason for him to quit when he was convinced that he had a good chance of clinching the party’s ticket.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

