 Ekiti APC primary: I won’t step down for anybody– Bamidele — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

 Ahead of Saturday’s  governorship  primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, an  aspirant,  Mr  Opeyemi Bamidele, on Tuesday declared that he was not stepping down for anyone as being speculated in some quarters. The former Lagos State  Commissioner for Information,  who addressed  delegates for the primary in Ado-Ekiti, described as ” laughable”  the rumour making the rounds that he had stepped down. He said  there was no reason for him to quit when he was convinced that he had a good chance of clinching  the party’s ticket.

