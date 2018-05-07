Ekiti APC secretariat sealed with Juju — Nigeria Today

Ekiti APC secretariat sealed with Juju

The crisis generated by Ekiti All Progressive Congress governorship primary election took a different dimension, on Monday as some protesters sealed off the party’s secretariat in Ado Ekiti with juju (charms). It was learnt that they had padlocked the gates of the secretariat, poured palm oil to form a circle and broke fresh eggs in […]

