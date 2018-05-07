 Ekiti APC secretariat sealed with Juju — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti APC secretariat sealed with Juju

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The crisis generated by Ekiti All Progressive Congress governorship primary election took a different dimension, on Monday as some protesters sealed off the party’s secretariat in Ado Ekiti with juju (charms). It was learnt that they had padlocked the gates of the secretariat, poured palm oil to form a circle and broke fresh eggs in […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ekiti APC secretariat sealed with Juju

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.