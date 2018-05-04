 Ekiti Governorship Election and APC’s Many Aspirants — Nigeria Today
Ekiti Governorship Election and APC’s Many Aspirants

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

By Wale Adedayo The long line up of gubernatorial aspirants seeking the ticket of Ekiti State APC in Saturday’s primary is not good enough. It is either there is a leadership vacuum or the leaders continue to deceive their followers about perceived support. Yes, delegates will vote.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

