 Ekiti guber: Again, Fayose speaks on APC primary — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti guber: Again, Fayose speaks on APC primary

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has issued a full reaction to the violent disruption of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Ekiti State. Fayose had on Saturday issued an immediate reaction to the outcome. In a statement he personally signed on Sunday, Fayose said the situation was a bad sign for the […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ekiti guber: Again, Fayose speaks on APC primary

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.