Ekiti Guber: Al-Makura to oversee APC primary election — Nigeria Today

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday appointed the Governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as chairman of the Party’s five-member primary election committee for the 2018 Ekiti governorship election. The APC National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso on behalf of the Party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun also inaugurated a three-member primary appeal […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

