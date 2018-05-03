 Ekiti guber: APC reacts to Fayose’s allegation of financial inducement — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti guber: APC reacts to Fayose’s allegation of financial inducement

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) on Wednesday night reacted to claims by Governor Ayo Fayose that some of its aspirants planned to monetise Saturday’s governorship primary, describing that claim as figment of his imagination. The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the party, through its State Publicity Secretary, Chief […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ekiti guber: APC reacts to Fayose’s allegation of financial inducement

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.