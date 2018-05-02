Ekiti guber poll: Al-Makura chairs APC’s primary election committee — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber poll: Al-Makura chairs APC’s primary election committee
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday appointed the Governor of Nasarawa State, H.E. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to chair the Party’s five-member primary election committee to elect the Party’s flagbearer for the 2018 Ekiti governorship election.
