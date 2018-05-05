 Ekiti guber poll: Ojodu campaign org. vows to resist attempt to hijack APC ticket — Nigeria Today
Ekiti guber poll: Ojodu campaign org. vows to resist attempt to hijack APC ticket

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Ekiti Rebirth Organisation (ERO), the campaign arm of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, has condemned the disruption of the party’s governorship primary by thugs allegedly loyal to one of the aspirants. ERO says ‘it represents the highest level of desperation in anybody’s quest for political office’.

