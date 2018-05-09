Ekiti: I hope @APCNigeria learn from PDP – Fayose — Nigeria Today

Ekiti: I hope @APCNigeria learn from PDP – Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that he hopes that the All Progressive Congress (APC) learn from the the Peoples Democratic Party PDP how to conduct an election.

Fayose made this known on his Twitter handle oN Tuesday.

He said: Good morning Nigerians.I thank you for your show of love for us in Ekiti & the @OfficialPDPNig. What you saw yesterday was a demonstration of how the people should choose their leaders.I hope the @APCNigeria will also learn from this and be democratic for once. One love.

The post Ekiti: I hope @APCNigeria learn from PDP – Fayose appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

