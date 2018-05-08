Ekiti PDP Primary Election Result 2018 — Nigeria Today

Ekiti PDP Primary Election Result 2018
EKITI PDP GUBER PRIMARY RESULT : KOLAPO OLUSOLA 1,190 votes ADEYEYE 771 votes As it is well known that the Primaries Election for the People Democratic Party held today in Ekiti state. The battle was between Professor Olusola Eleka (Current Deputy Governor to the state) and Prince Dayo Adeyeye as Senator Abiodun Olujimi, a senator […]
