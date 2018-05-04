Ekiti State University Notice To Students On Mid-semester Examination 2017/2018. — Nigeria Today

Ekiti State University Notice To Students On Mid-semester Examination 2017/2018.

Ekiti State University Notice To Students On Mid-semester Examination 2017/2018. The Ekiti State University Notifies Students On Mid-semester Examination for the 2017/2018 academic session. All students are hereby informed. The Ekiti State University wishes to inform all students that in line with the institutiins Academic Calendar, the mid-semester Examination for the First Semester 2017/2018 Academic Session …

The post Ekiti State University Notice To Students On Mid-semester Examination 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

