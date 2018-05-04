Eko Atlantic City Project for Completion in October 2019 ― LASG — Nigeria Today

Eko Atlantic City Project for Completion in October 2019 ― LASG

Lagos State government on Thursday said the Phase Six of the multi-billion naira Eko Atlantic City, Nigeria’s premium rising smart city situated adjacent to Victoria Island, will be completed in October 2019.

The flat side project, designed to stand on 10 million square metres of land reclaimed from the ocean, had six phases of implementation.

Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dr Babatunde Adejare, gave this deadline during the annual Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the 3rd year anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration held in Lagos.

According to Adejare, Phases one and two have already been completed with roads, portable water to World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, fibre optics and advanced telecommunication facilities and over 10,000 trees planted within the city in recognition of the state government initiative to plant one million trees in the state.

“The new city emerging will change the aesthetic of the coastline and real estate market,” he said.

Adejare said work was progressing steadily on the construction of nine jetties with shelter and shoreline protection and channelization of four new ferry routes as part of efforts to boost water transportation in line with the multi-modal transport policy across the state.

The projects, according to him, would, upon completion, transform water transportation and thereby contribute to the vision of the present administration to reduce pressure on road infrastructure.

He listed the jetties to include VIP Chalet, Badagry; Apa Waterfront, Baiyeku Waterfront, Offin Waterfront, Isalu-Ajido, Badagry; Liado Waterfront, Amuwo-Odofin; Ilashe-Ojo Waterfront, Ito Omu Waterfront, Epe; and Takwa Bay Island.

“The jetties which are at various stages of completion ranging from 90 percent to six percent, essentially involves the construction of modern concrete jetties with shelter and shoreline protection across the riverine areas of the State.

“The work done and on-going include construction of reinforced concrete jetty supported by 24 number of concrete piles, hydraulic sand filling to be paved using 60mm paving stone, chrome handrail with canopy over the jetty, fenced waiting area, street light, waiting shelter with concrete seats, toilets for male and female, soak-away, among others,” the commissioner said.

Speaking further, Dr Adejare said the project on the channelization of four new ferry routes was conceived to improve water transportation, adding that it would be completed with new world-class comfortable ferries, which were already ordered by the state government to convey people through the waterways.

He said, “The four channelization projects are at various stages of completion and are progressing satisfactorily with Ijede-Badore route at 40 percent, Baiyeku-Ajah route at 70 percent, Ebute Ojo-Marina at 60 percent, and Ijede-Marina at 35 percent completion.

“The projects involve the dredging of ferry routes, creating a path of 40meters width and four meters minimum depth to accommodate bigger boat movement. With the population of the state progressing numerically, there is the need to intensify and compliment the predominantly road-based transportation in the state with water transportation in order to move a large number of people from one point to another,” Dr.Adejare said.

