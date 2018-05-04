El-Rufai to Shehu Sani and others: you are useless, God will curse you — Nigeria Today

El-Rufai to Shehu Sani and others: you are useless, God will curse you

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai has blasted the three Senators representing Kaduna state at the National Assembly, according to him, all of them are useless.

El-rufai made the comment on Friday during the flagging off of the All Progressives Congress campaign for the local government election in the state.

Recall that Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central, Sulieman Hukunyi representing Kaduna north and Danjuma Leah representing Kaduna south unanimously blocked a $350 million loan request by the Kaduna government in the national assembly.

“The senators from the state who worked against the World Bank loan are useless; they came out and said this loan should not be given. What is their reason for rejecting the loan? It is because they are haters of the masses in Kaduna state,” El-rufai noted.

He also accused the Senators of deliberately wanting to stall projects that will bring development to Kaduna State.

“If a road project is initiated in your town, they don’t want it to be completed. If we start renovating a hospital, they don’t want it to be completed. If five schools are renovated and 10 are remaining, they will not want the remaining 10 to be renovated.

“Today, there are no haters of the masses of Kaduna state like Shehu Sani, Suleiman Hunkuyi and Danjuma Laah, God will curse them. God will reward their wickedness against the masses, may God never bless them. All members of the house of representatives from this state, God bless them, may God return them to their seats in 2019″ He added

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

