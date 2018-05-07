El-Rufai visits Birnin Gwari, assures communities of adequate security — Nigeria Today

El-Rufai visits Birnin Gwari, assures communities of adequate security

Malam Nasir el-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State, on Monday, visited communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state, where gunmen attacked and killed several persons over the weekend.

The governor, during the visit, assured the communities of government’s continuous efforts to overcome the bandits terrorising them.He met with the emir and community leaders before proceeding to Gwaska, the scene of fatal attacks.

The governor expressed sorrow and condoled with the people and offered prayers for the victims.He said “I came here to share the pains and anguish of our people, the predicament of innocent citizens whose lives were cut short due to terrorism of bandits and criminals who have been tormenting us.

“I and my team will be proceeding to Gwaska and other communities to see for ourselves and talk directly to the people.

“But I want to say again, that we are not sleeping and by the grace of God, we will overcome this evil act and terrorism being unleashed on our people.”

The Emir of Birnin Gwari, Malam Jibril Zubair II, commended federal and state governments “for demonstrating commitment to the plight of the people.

“We thank you for the visit and the condolences and empathy. We are grateful for all your commitments in resolving the plight of Birnin Gwari people.

“As a member of the state security council, I am in the know of federal and state government’s commitments.

“The IGP and the GOC were here and have confirmed the establishment of a battalion of the army and Police Area Command in the area. I am also happy that you are going to Gwaska and other communities to see for yourself.”Malam Isa Musa, the leader of Gwaska community, narrated how bandits carried out the heinous attack in the area.

Musa said that “the attackers were heavily armed with sophisticated weapons and were not ordinary gunmen.“They came from different directions and circled us, shooting and burning our houses with impunity.

“We appreciate your commitments but we wish to let you know that only full military action on both land and air can match these terrorists. They are mercenaries and marksmen.“As you can see, it is about seven kilometres to Dansadau in Zamfara and other boundaries with Katsina State and Niger with us here in Birnin Gwari Local Government.”

El-Rufai again reassured them that both the state and federal governments would intensify action to address the lingering problem of rural banditry.He told the people that government would assist in rebuilding affected communities, and urged them to continue to be law-abiding.

