 Election sequence: Court fixes substantive suit against NASS for Tuesday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Election sequence: Court fixes substantive suit against NASS for Tuesday

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court sitting in Enugu on Thursday fixed for next Tuesday, May 8, the hearing on the substantive suit filed by a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Anike Nwoga. DAILY POST reports that Nwoga is seeking to stop the National Assembly from changing the sequence of the 2019 elections, earlier adopted […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Election sequence: Court fixes substantive suit against NASS for Tuesday

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.