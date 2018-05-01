 Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises on retail revenue jump - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises on retail revenue jump – Reuters

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Al-Bawaba

Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises on retail revenue jump
Reuters
DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) – Dubai's Emaar Properties reported an 8.5 percent increase in net profit on Tuesday on the back of strong contributions from its shopping malls business despite a weaker property market. Dubai's residential property market is
Emaar first quarter profit climbs 20% on boost in hospitality, malls businessesThe National
Emaar Records 37 Percent Increase in Revenue to Dh5.586 Billion in Q1 2018; Net Profit Increases by 20 PercentAl-Bawaba
Emaar Properties posts $1.52b in revenue in Q1 2018ArabianBusiness.com
Reuters Africa –News of Bahrain- DT News (press release)
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.