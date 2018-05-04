Eminent elder statesmen visit NASS, plead with Saraki to restructure Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Eminent elder statesmen visit NASS, plead with Saraki to restructure Nigeria

Some prominent elder statesmen from the South West, South East, South South and North Central zones of the country have appealed to the National Assembly to put aside their political differences and unite to restructure the country before it collapses. The elders said this when they visited the Senate on Thursday. The team include leader […]

The post Eminent elder statesmen visit NASS, plead with Saraki to restructure Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

