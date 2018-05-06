 Emir Of Borgu Urges Traditional Rulers To Promote Peace — Nigeria Today
Emir Of Borgu Urges Traditional Rulers To Promote Peace

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Emir of Borgu Kingdom, Barrister Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro,”Kitoro1V” has called on traditional rulers in Nigeria to close ranks and work towards ensuring peace and harmony among their subjects. The emir who gave the charge in an interview with newsmen at the weekend in Abuja, urged the traditional rulers to unite their people and resist […]

The post Emir Of Borgu Urges Traditional Rulers To Promote Peace appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

