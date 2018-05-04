England, Nigeria friendly not a walk in the park— High commissioner — Nigeria Today

England, Nigeria friendly not a walk in the park— High commissioner

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright has urged the Super Eagles to get prepared for a hard match, when they play against the Three Lions next month.

Arkwright made the remarks when a delegation of the Nigeria Football Federation paid him a courtesy call. He said the High Commission will organise some events around the match billed for Wembley Stadium on June 2.

“Let me also assure you that England is taking this match very serious. It is more than just a game; it is a big preparatory game towards the FIFA World Cup.

“More than that, the historical ties between our two countries are there to be considered, so it will also serve to strengthen and enhance relations and good collaboration between our countries,” said Arkwright.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick informed Arkwright that the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom is also involved in efforts to ensure the match is a huge success, coming less than two weeks before the opening match of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

