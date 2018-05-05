English Premier League table - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

English Premier League table – Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here English Premier League table

Vanguard

English Premier League table after Saturday's 1400 GMT kick-off matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):. Man City 35 30 3 2 102 26 93 — champions. Man Utd 36 24 5 7 67 28 77. Liverpool 36 20 12 4 80 37 72. Tottenham 36 21 …



and more »

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

