 Eniola Badmus Cruises In Rolls Royce To Premiere Of Her Movie ‘Ghetto Bred’ In London (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Eniola Badmus Cruises In Rolls Royce To Premiere Of Her Movie ‘Ghetto Bred’ In London (Photos)

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, who came into limelight in year 2008 after she featured in the film ‘Jenifa’, has been captured on camera as she arrived in style in a Rolls Royce Phantom for the premiere of her latest movie, ‘Ghetto Bred’ in London, United Kingdom.



See more photos of the actress and video clip from the event below;

