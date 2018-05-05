Enugu 2019: Ukehe community endorses Ugwuanyi for second term — Nigeria Today

Enugu 2019: Ukehe community endorses Ugwuanyi for second term
Stakeholders of Ukehe community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, Saturday, unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office. The leaders of the politically endowed community, comprising the former Governor of old Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; former Deputy […]
Enugu 2019: Ukehe community endorses Ugwuanyi for second term
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!