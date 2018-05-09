Enugu APC is ready for LG congresses- Chairman — Nigeria Today

Enugu APC is ready for LG congresses- Chairman

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State says it has concluded all arrangements to hold a hitch-free, credible and transparent Local Government Congresses in the state on Saturday. The Chairman of APC in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that the party executive had got the approval of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the exercise. Nwoye said that the party had also met with the Commissioner of Police and Divisional Police Officers to detail their personnel to various venues to ensure orderliness.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

