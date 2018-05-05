 Enugu delighted as investors flood State for business opportunities — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Enugu delighted as investors flood State for business opportunities

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

New set of investors have made presentations to the Enugu State Executive Council on the possibility of establishing business investments in the state in line with the robust investment drive of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration. A Morocco based company, OCP Africa, the world’s first producer and exporter of phosphate rock and phosphoric acid and […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Enugu delighted as investors flood State for business opportunities

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.