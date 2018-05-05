Enugu delighted as investors flood State for business opportunities — Nigeria Today

Enugu delighted as investors flood State for business opportunities
New set of investors have made presentations to the Enugu State Executive Council on the possibility of establishing business investments in the state in line with the robust investment drive of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration. A Morocco based company, OCP Africa, the world’s first producer and exporter of phosphate rock and phosphoric acid and […]
