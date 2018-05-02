 Enugu police nab fraud suspects, recover fake currencies — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Enugu police nab fraud suspects, recover fake currencies

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Police Command in Enugu State on Wednesday, said it had arrested suspected fraudsters who specialised in swindling Enugu residents of money and other valuables. The police also said that it recovered fake currencies of some foreign countries, some juju (black magic) box and other suspected shrine materials from the suspects. SP Ebere Amaraizu, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, adding that were from Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.