Enyimba beat Djoliba in CAF Confederation Cup group opener - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

 Enyimba beat Djoliba in CAF Confederation Cup group opener
Enyimba beat Djoliba in CAF Confederation Cup group opener – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 6, 2018


Enyimba beat Djoliba in CAF Confederation Cup group opener
Nigerian Professional Football League(NPFL) side Enyimba International defeated Malian side Djoliba 2-0 in their 2018 CAF Confederation Cup group stage opener. Enyimba are the only NPFL side in the CAF competitions and had their NPFL game against Akwa
Caf Confederation Cup Group C Review: Enyimba and Williamsville off to a winning startGoal.com

