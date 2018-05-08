 EPIC Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu & Wife — Nigeria Today
EPIC Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu & Wife

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It is not Thursday yet and Ovation Boss, Dele Momodu has shared a Throwback picture of him and his wife on twitter.

Captioning the photo; on a special date with my sweetheart MOBOLAJI ADARAMAJA about 30 years ago… That was my official Peugeot car as Editor of CLASSIQUE magazine…

