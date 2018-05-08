EPIC Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu & Wife — Nigeria Today

EPIC Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu & Wife
It is not Thursday yet and Ovation Boss, Dele Momodu has shared a Throwback picture of him and his wife on twitter.
Captioning the photo; on a special date with my sweetheart MOBOLAJI ADARAMAJA about 30 years ago… That was my official Peugeot car as Editor of CLASSIQUE magazine…
The post EPIC Throwback Photo Of Dele Momodu & Wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!