EPL: Thierry Henry, Kanu Nwankwo to attend Wenger's last home game in charge of Arsenal - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

EPL: Thierry Henry, Kanu Nwankwo to attend Wenger's last home game in charge of Arsenal
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, will be present at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to watch Arsene Wenger's last Premier League home fixture in charge of Arsenal against Burnley. In a report on its website, Arsenal confirmed that they have …
