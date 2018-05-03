Et tu, South Africa? - News Agency of Nigeria (press release) — Nigeria Today

Et tu, South Africa? – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Et tu, South Africa?
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
By Chijioke Okoronkwo. In South Africa, the rate at which Nigerians are gruesomely killed and their property destroyed has reached an alarming crescendo. These dastardly killings have been going on unabated for some years; it is now done with so much …
