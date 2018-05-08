 Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Could Retest $25 — Nigeria Today
Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Could Retest $25

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights

  • Ethereum classic price found a support near the $22.50 level after a slide from $25.60 against the US dollar.
  • There is a major bullish trend line forming with support at $23.00 on the hourly chart of the ETC/USD pair (Data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair remains well placed in an uptrend and it could rise towards the $25.00 level in the near term.

Ethereum classic price is trading nicely against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETC/USD remains well supported above $23.00 and it may soon gain traction towards $25.00.

Ethereum Classic Price Support

After trading above the $25.50 level, ETC price started a downside correction against the US dollar. The ETC/USD pair declined and traded below the $25.00 and $24.00 support levels. There was even a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $20.00 swing low to $25.60 high. However, the decline was protected by the $22.50 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

A low was formed at $22.51 before the price started an upside move. It climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $25.63 high to $22.51 low. It is also placed nicely above the $23.20 support and the 100 hourly SMA. Moreover, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support at $23.00 on the hourly chart of the ETC/USD pair. Therefore, the price remains well supported on the downside above the $23.00 level. A break and close below the $23.00 support may push the price back towards $22.50.

Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis ETC USD

The chart indicates that the price has to move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $25.63 high to $22.51 low. A break above the $24.05 level could open the doors for a test of $25.00.

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETC/USD is slowly moving in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETC/USD is currently just below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $23.00

Major Resistance Level – $24.05

The post Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Could Retest $25 appeared first on NewsBTC.

