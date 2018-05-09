 Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggling Near 100 SMA — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggling Near 100 SMA

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Key Highlights

  • ETH price traded higher, but it failed to break the $760 and $770 resistance levels against the US Dollar.
  • There is a key connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $745 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair is currently under pressure and it may well extend its slide back towards the $715 level.

Ethereum price is struggling to move higher against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD remains at a risk of more losses towards the $715 level in the near term.

Ethereum Price Resistance

Yesterday, there was a start of an upside correction above $720 in ETH price against the US Dollar. The price traded towards the $780 level, but it could not hold gains. It topped around the $776 level and failed to test the $780 level. Moreover, the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $830 high to $694 low also acted as a strong barrier.

Lastly, the price seems to be struggling to settle above $760 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is currently under pressure and broke the $740 support level. At the moment, it seems like the price may break the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last leg from the $693 low to $776 high. If sellers remain in action, the price may even break the $724 support and extend its slide. The next support could $715 or $712. On the upside, there is a key connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $745 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis ETH USD

Looking at the chart, the price is clearly under pressure below $745. As long as it is below the trend line, $750, and the 100 hourly SMA, it is likely to extend its decline in the near term.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI is about to reach the 40 level.

Major Support Level – $724

Major Resistance Level – $745

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggling Near 100 SMA appeared first on NewsBTC.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.