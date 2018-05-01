Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD’s False Downside Break — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD’s False Downside Break

Key Highlights

ETH price declined sharply and broke a major support at $680 against the US Dollar.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support at $678 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair declined sharply and then recovered, which looks like a false break below $650.

Ethereum price struggled to gain momentum against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD tumbled below $650, but it looks like a false downside break.

Ethereum Price Resistance

There was a continuous selling interest above $680 in ETH price against the US Dollar. As a result, there was a downside reaction and the price broke a major support near $680. It pushed the price down and it declined below the $665 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price also failed to hold the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $600 swing low to $700 high.

During the decline, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support at $678 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair settled below the $665 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Sellers gained control and pushed the price below $600. However, there was a sharp bounce back from the $585 low, suggesting a false downside break. It moved back above the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $700 high to $585 low. However, there are many hurdles on the upside near the $665 level and the 100 hourly SMA.

Looking at the chart, the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $700 high to $585 low might also act as a strong resistance. Overall, the price may continue to move higher, but it won’t be easy for buyers to push it above $656, $665 and $675.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is back in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI is currently recovering from the oversold levels.

Major Support Level – $620

Major Resistance Level – $665

