Ethiopia pardons 3591 prisoners - Premium Times — Nigeria Today

Ethiopia pardons 3591 prisoners – Premium Times
Premium Times
Ethiopia pardons 3591 prisoners
Premium Times
Ethiopia's northern Amhara regional state on Monday said 3,591 prisoners were pardoned as part of the government's reform plan. The Justice Bureau of Amhara regional state, however, said those pardoned did not include inmates convicted for rape, human …
